Woman refuses to give T-Swift ticket to cousin, he gets revenge at his wedding.

"AITA for Refusing to Give my Cousin-in-Law My Taylor Swift Ticket?"

I (17f) recently got Taylor Swift tickets for her Era’s Tour. Now, as you probably know, it was a very difficult to get these tickets and I actually waited 5+ hours in the Ticketmaster queue to get them.

I’ve loved Taylor Swift since I was two years old. My cousin, “John” (29m) recently got married to his wife “Jane” (27f) and I attended the wedding with my parents.

At the wedding another cousin of mine asked me whether or not I got tickets and I excitedly said yes.