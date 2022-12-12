Woman refuses to go to MIL's Thanksgiving because of last year's 'turkey incident.'

When this woman is grossed out by her MIL, she asks Reddit:
MIL is a phenomenal cook. But last Thanksgiving, there was an incident. This turkey is the first thing she made that I didn't like, but it was awful. I don't think MIL even basted it, so it was dry, overcooked, and like SFIL said "tasted like saw dust"
Thanksgiving is supposed to be our holiday with my husband's family. MIL does not like this and wants Christmas. As a result she usually treats us kind of shitty on Thanksgiving to begin with, but last year was a mess.
Note I always offer to help with the cooking or bring a dish, and she always turns me down. so last year we arrived, she did her typical routine of ignoring us, and then she served all the traditional sides, this dry turkey, and she sat down with some meatballs that were just for her.