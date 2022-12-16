Someecards Logo
Woman's BF is disgusted when he discovers her 'unhygienic feminine routine.'

Maggie Lalley
Dec 16, 2022 | 5:31 PM
When this woman is distressed about her bf, she asks Reddit:

"AITA Boyfriend found my clean "panties" and made me feel crappy about it?"

Hey all, my boyfriend is 27 and I'm 24. We've been together for almost two years.

My boyfriend is EXTREMELY hygienic in all ways. Like showers twice a day, washes his clothes after every single wear, don't leave a single dish in the sink dirty. If you ask me, he's a little over the top on how clean he and everything around the house needs to be 24/7.

He will scrub his body 3 separate times in one shower cycle just to make sure he doesn't miss any dirt. His showers are easily an hour most days if not more. I obviously have good basic hygiene skills, but I am much more relaxed.

For example, I will wear a t-shirt twice before washing it so long as it's not stained, covered in something, or stinky. Or I might leave a few dishes in the sink for a few hours after dinner before I get up and wash them. He would prefer I didn't and just kept everything to a T right away.

Sources: Reddit
