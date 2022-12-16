Woman's BF is disgusted when he discovers her 'unhygienic feminine routine.'

When this woman is distressed about her bf, she asks Reddit:

"AITA Boyfriend found my clean "panties" and made me feel crappy about it?"

Hey all, my boyfriend is 27 and I'm 24. We've been together for almost two years.

My boyfriend is EXTREMELY hygienic in all ways. Like showers twice a day, washes his clothes after every single wear, don't leave a single dish in the sink dirty. If you ask me, he's a little over the top on how clean he and everything around the house needs to be 24/7.

He will scrub his body 3 separate times in one shower cycle just to make sure he doesn't miss any dirt. His showers are easily an hour most days if not more. I obviously have good basic hygiene skills, but I am much more relaxed.