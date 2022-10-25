Woman calls friend's wife a witch because she 'exposes herself,' he's angry.

When this woman talks to her friend about his wife, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my friend it is a shame his wife is not a witch?"

I (f25) was chilling with an old friend I hadn't seen in a while, let's call him Jake (26), catching up over a pint at the pub.

Jake was telling me about how he recently got married (they eloped, so no guests) and how his wife (also 26, I think) is awesome, but a bit wild and unconventional and he is having trouble getting used to that.

For reference, my friend comes from a somewhat conservative Catholic background, I don't know if he is a Christian himself but he's always been a bit uptight on these things, albeit respectful to those with different lifestyles. Live and let live kind of guy.