Woman separates from husband and gets 'harassed' in his family's holiday group text.

When this woman is annoyed with her in-laws, she asks Reddit:
My in-laws have a tradition where they invite the entire family for a free two-week vacation to their native country. After I married my husband, they wanted our families to be close, so they began inviting my family along too and funding it.
My husband and I have been separated for 8 months. Our families only found out 2 months ago, but they all assume we will work things out. So, my MIL made a group chat to plan the family holiday.
I assumed she had added me as a mistake, so I left but she kept repeatedly adding me back and eventually my SIL called me out on constantly leaving.
I informed them that I wouldn’t be joining in and I privately asked my family to also leave the chat. They refused to and instead, everyone started hounding me in the group chat.