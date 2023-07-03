Woman accused of outshining hubby when she announces pregnancy at his bday party.

Later that day, his best friend came to me when I was in the kitchen just to say that it was very selfish of me to announce my news when it was my partner's day, he said that my partner does not even celebrate his birthdays and now that he decided to celebrate one, I shouldn't have made it all about myself.

He even accused me of doing it on purpose because according to him I can not stand it when all attention is not me. I decided not to argue with him because he's never liked me but I can't help feeling awful for taking all the attention away from him. He has not hinted that he is upset at this and I haven't told him yet what his friend said.