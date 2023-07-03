Woman accused of outshining hubby when she announces pregnancy at his bday party.

When this woman is feeling guilty at her husband's birthday party, she asks Reddit:
The title says most of it. I(24f) found out a day before my husband's(29) birthday that we're expecting our first baby. I wanted to make it special for him so I decided to tell him the next day.
He does not really like to celebrate his birthdays but this year his family is moving abroad so we decided to throw a party where all close family and friends can gather before they move away.
All of them were the people whom I knew were gonna be really happy by this news. So I decided to announce it in front of everyone. My husband was of course the happiest one but after that, the rest of the party was all about me and the baby. Some even forgot to wish him because they were busy congratulating me. I kinda felt bad for taking the attention away from him but he didn't even seem to mind it.
Later that day, his best friend came to me when I was in the kitchen just to say that it was very selfish of me to announce my news when it was my partner's day, he said that my partner does not even celebrate his birthdays and now that he decided to celebrate one, I shouldn't have made it all about myself.
He even accused me of doing it on purpose because according to him I can not stand it when all attention is not me. I decided not to argue with him because he's never liked me but I can't help feeling awful for taking all the attention away from him. He has not hinted that he is upset at this and I haven't told him yet what his friend said.
Afterwards, husband told me it was the best gift he received and it made his day even more special however he did not mention anything about announcing it in front of our families or not telling him first in private. We are a very closely knitted family and I believe telling them this soon shouldn't be an issue. AITA?
automaticdoors writes:
Soft YTA, even though he was cool with you announcing it at his birthday, it's best to give your partner news like that first rather than telling his whole family and his friends all at once
futurewin324 writes:
YTA Yes, It’s a private thing between husband and wife at first. Imagine being blindsided with that news in front of everyone! He didn’t even have a moment to take it all in.
His mind must have been racing with that news coupled with the fact that his family is moving abroad, along with the fact that he doesn’t like celebrating birthdays to begin with…. Geez. Give the guy a break!
deucaloin667 writes:
Extremely gentle YTA. I think you should have held on to that surprise until the very end of the night, therefore maximising the focus on the birthday boy, and giving everyone something exciting at the very end. The timing was all that mattered.