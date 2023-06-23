Woman's family is disgusted with her after she sues SIL for $75K over snakes. AITA?

So I checked the cameras and clearly saw my sister-in-law and her sons going through the room and messing with the chords. You could clearly see them fully UNPLUG the power strip connected to the incubator. I called her to confront her about it and she told me to, “Calm down.”

These animals mean everything to me. Not only that, as I said, breeding is the majority of my business' profit. So after talking to my wife and trying to talk to my sister in law to no avail, my wife and I found a lawyer and took her to court. During that case, the judge ruled that my sister in law had to reimburse me and my wife for the dead snakes.