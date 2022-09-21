Woman asks if she's wrong to keep window shade open on flight.

Flying is hard for everyone. When this passenger is conflicted about her window shade, she asks the popular Reddit forum:

"AITA for keeping my window shade open on flight?"

So when I fly I go out of my way to ensure I have a window seat as I enjoy both looking out the window and having the warm sun shine on me. On this flight I’m on I have the window seat and there’s one lady in the aisle seat (nobody in the middle seat).