Woman asks if she's wrong to keep window shade open on flight.

Flying is hard for everyone. When this passenger is conflicted about her window shade, she asks the popular Reddit forum:
So when I fly I go out of my way to ensure I have a window seat as I enjoy both looking out the window and having the warm sun shine on me. On this flight I’m on I have the window seat and there’s one lady in the aisle seat (nobody in the middle seat).
As soon as I get to my seat and politely tell her that I’m sitting here and signaling her to get up so I can sit down she’s already sighing, not sure why. Not even 10 minutes into the flight I’m resting my head on the table you pull down from the seat.