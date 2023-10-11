Woman freaks out Starbucks customer when she goes on 'graphic' cow's milk rant. AITA?

When this person makes a fellow customer extremely uncomfortable, they ask Reddit:
I had some test to have run at my local hospital today. In the hospital is a coffee place. It isn't Starbucks but it's a local place that has a few locations in my area.
When I was all done with my medical stuff I decided to treat my self to a coffee. I got in a long line behind man that I noticed kept muttering about something. I noticed every time someone in front of him ordered a coffee with some sort of plant milk he would mutter louder.
Finally he was up to order. He looked around and loudly said I want a regular drip coffee with real milk not this frufru bs everyone drinks these days. The barista rolled her eyes and got his coffee.
He was standing near by messing with his drink or something. I ordered a latte with oat milk. I was kind of waiting for him to say something but I wasn't officially instigating because I always get oat milk.
The guy looks at me and says "You know that's not milk right?" I said yeah I know He then says "it won't kill you to drink regular milk right? It's good for you." Now here's where I might be the ah.
I said "Yeah it won't kill me but I don't want to Hershey squirt all the way home. I don't want to sh&^ my self from now untill there is nothing left in my stomach. So if you don't mind I will take my oat milk latte and not sh&^ my self thanks." The guy threw his coffee away and left. The barista was in shock.
Now I feel bad and my husband said it was kind of uncalled for but he also laughed so hard when I told him. I get so annoyed when people decide they have some out of pocket thing to say to me. AITA?
empressdaddy writes:
NTA dude totally deserved that for being a busybody. My husband was surprised that I never had a cappuccino until I was 40+. Me: I’m lactose intolerant remember. Him: good point. I’m pleased with all the offerings we have now, just like you.
firstgirlwonder writes:
NTA. I don’t really drink Starbucks much now, but since they started making the Apple Crisp Macchiato with Oat Milk, oh. My. Goodness. Anytime I go somewhere else that isn’t Starbucks and I get a Macchiato, I try to get Oatmilk.
It’s so good and easy on my stomach (even though I have no intolerances/allergies). But frozen coffees mainly contain whole milk and I’m alright with that.
Anyway, dude should have kept his damn mouth shut. It literally costs nothing to mind your business and not be a dick about something that literally has nothing to do with you.
I would have laughed my ass off and given you the latte for free. If we just stop acting all “holier than thou” about things, the world would be a better place.
somethingnewlywedded writes:
NTA - poor snowflake triggered because ppl don’t drink real mens milk anymore. Weak society won’t suckle any longer from the teet of a cow and he is furious about it. How dare we withdrawal from the safe confines of the teet!
Doesn’t he know we are weak soy boys for it! We aren’t men or strong anymore because NO SUCKEL TEET!!!! NTA - actually, hilarious and factually what you should’ve done. I’m a scientist. Thanks.