Woman freaks out Starbucks customer when she goes on 'graphic' cow's milk rant. AITA?

The guy looks at me and says "You know that's not milk right?" I said yeah I know He then says "it won't kill you to drink regular milk right? It's good for you." Now here's where I might be the ah.

I said "Yeah it won't kill me but I don't want to Hershey squirt all the way home. I don't want to sh&^ my self from now untill there is nothing left in my stomach. So if you don't mind I will take my oat milk latte and not sh&^ my self thanks." The guy threw his coffee away and left. The barista was in shock.