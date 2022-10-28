Woman accuses roommate of 'corrupting' parrot, demands he 'reprogram' her bird.

When this male roommate feels attacked, he asks Reddit:

AITA for my roommate's parents being overly sensitive about an "offensive" parrot and for refusing to "deprogram" its dirty mouth?

Out of desperation, I replied to an ad seeking a roommate to share a studio apartment. I (26M) now share a room with a roommate (24F) and have for about seven months.

She has pets—two ferrets and a parrot. I was worried that the ferrets would smell. They don’t. The parrot has been pretty cool. It’s talkative. And that’s where the problem lies. I work from home and swear when I play video games.

A couple of months in, the parrot will randomly start squawking what sounded like swear words. I actually backed off of using them because I felt bad.

I had friends over about two months back and they were swearing a bit. Welp, the parrot picked right back up.