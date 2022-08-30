Woman asks if she'd be a 'Karen' for complaining to a restaurant about allergy.

Having food allergies can be tough, but when is it over the top? When this woman is mad that a restauarant "triggered" her allergy, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I (32F) have a mild allergy to bell peppers. It acts like hay fever—if I’m in a room with cut-open bell peppers, I start oozing snot and tears until I get away. Cooked/cooking bell peppers are worse—I can’t even enter most Mexican restaurants without turning into Niagara Falls.
However, it’s not the kind of allergy where I need an EpiPen, and eating tiny trace elements doesn’t hurt me. Even significant amounts just give me stomach pains. For that reason I don’t tend to call it an “allergy” to restaurants, because they go into “sanitize everything” mode. Technically it’s more of a sensitivity.