Woman asks if she'd be a 'Karen' for complaining to a restaurant about allergy.

Maggie Lalley
Aug 30, 2022 | 9:08 PM
Having food allergies can be tough, but when is it over the top? When this woman is mad that a restauarant "triggered" her allergy, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"WIBTA if I complained about a restaurant triggering my mild allergy?"

I (32F) have a mild allergy to bell peppers. It acts like hay fever—if I’m in a room with cut-open bell peppers, I start oozing snot and tears until I get away. Cooked/cooking bell peppers are worse—I can’t even enter most Mexican restaurants without turning into Niagara Falls.

However, it’s not the kind of allergy where I need an EpiPen, and eating tiny trace elements doesn’t hurt me. Even significant amounts just give me stomach pains. For that reason I don’t tend to call it an “allergy” to restaurants, because they go into “sanitize everything” mode. Technically it’s more of a sensitivity.

