Woman refuses to participate in boyfriend's 'unsanitary' family soup tradition.

When this woman is freaked out by her boyfriend's mom's soup, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting to continue BF's family soup stock tradition?"

Sorry for such a silly story but the BF (25m) and I (24f) decided this is a case for some Reddit judgement. I'll write from my perspective, although we both decided to post this here.

So my BF loves to cook. His family loves to cook. I love to cook - everyone cooks! So of course we share a lot of recipes and enjoy food together.

Last weekend we were invited over to BF's parents place for a special occasion: His mother once a year cooks meat soup stock, in a huge pot over open fire in their garden.