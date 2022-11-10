Woman makes stepmother cry for making fun of her 'weird' wedding proposal.

When this woman is annoyed with her stepmom, she asks Reddit:
I was born into a pretty patriarchal country. I moved to the US at 12 and my dad has always been pretty liberal, but I witnessed some weird stuff growing up.
My father is very wealthy and always had trophy girlfriends and was a huge womanizer before he married his current wife "Leila" When he met Leila she was married with 2 kids and her husband owed him a lot of money. He said my dad could date and fuck Leila if he forgave the debt.
Leila immediately was talking about marriage, how she would be the perfect wife, and she was beyond obsessed with my dad's money, like walking around the house touching things and giggling, and playing dress up with my mom's jewelry.
He ended up leaving my mom for her. I do think he really loves her, like I hate it and it grosses me out, but he was just suddenly happy all the time. Sill Leila definitely begged him to marry her.