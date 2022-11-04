Woman's BF has gluten allergy, she has no sympathy.

When this woman is fed up with her sick boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my boyfriend I don't feel sorry for him getting sick from gluten?"

My boyfriend and I are long distance. For the past year or so, he's been saying he thinks he has a gluten intolerance, but has always been really bad about actually doing anything to remedy that.

He will occasionally eat gluten free pasta but other than that, he doesn't do anything. He's a big beer drinker, loves pizza and bread, loves pasta, etc.

He hasn't changed anything about his eating habits, just will mention that he thinks he's gluten intolerant every few months when he gets particularly sick.

When this happens, I tell him that we should start buying only gluten-free foods, and that I'll teach him to cook them.