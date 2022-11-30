Woman's mom won't give foster grandkid any Christmas gifts, says 'she's not ours.'

When this woman is disappointed in her her mom's behavior, she asks Reddit:
My husband and I have 2 children, “Danny” (10M) and “Clarissa” (6F). For 2 years now, we’ve fostered children.
Our families have been supportive. Last Christmas, we had a long term placement “Whitney” (they were with us 6 months at the time). My husband’s family made sure to get her gifts if they were buying some for our bio children. Mine did the same, all except for my mother.
She got my kids really nice gifts, but for Whitney she got nothing. Whitney was a toddler so she didn’t notice, but it did rub me the wrong way.
I talked with my mom and she said she didn’t think it’d matter as Whitney would be going home soon. I told her in the future, of course gifts for our own kids aren’t expected, but if she buys for one, she has to buy for everyone.