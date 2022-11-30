Woman's mom won't give foster grandkid any Christmas gifts, says 'she's not ours.'

When this woman is disappointed in her her mom's behavior, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my mom she either buys presents for all the kids or none?"

My husband and I have 2 children, “Danny” (10M) and “Clarissa” (6F). For 2 years now, we’ve fostered children.

Our families have been supportive. Last Christmas, we had a long term placement “Whitney” (they were with us 6 months at the time). My husband’s family made sure to get her gifts if they were buying some for our bio children. Mine did the same, all except for my mother.

She got my kids really nice gifts, but for Whitney she got nothing. Whitney was a toddler so she didn’t notice, but it did rub me the wrong way.