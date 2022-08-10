20 women share hilariously inaccurate things men have said about their bodies.

Look, not everyone knows everything about everything. And in a lot of places... female anatomy education is seriously lacking.

It definitely took me years to realize what was going on down there, so it makes sense that some men (with limited access to lady parts) might not quite truly grasp what exactly is happening there. And their theories span from bewildering to hysterical to horrifying , especially when uneducated men are making reproductive laws.

Reddit user u/Miguenzo posed the question "Ladies of Reddit, what is the biggest misconception about your bodies that all men should know?" and here are the noteworthy responses...

CONTENT WARNING: a lot of p*ssy talk. A lot.

1. From SelfHelpful1849:

I swear I wish I was making this up, but I had one guy ask me if it's true that our vagina "closes" when we get to our menopausal age. Like if the hole ceases to be there. No sir, it doesn't.