Woman won't invite husband's widow friend to x-mas dinner, he says, 'you're cruel.'

Dec 15, 2022 | 3:30 PM
When this woman puts her foot down, she asks Reddit:

"AITA firmly telling my husband that I won't agree to invite his friend's widow to our christmas dinner?"

My husband's friend passed away months ago. Leaving behind his widow wife. My husband considered him a brother and so he began offering help to his widow and showing up literally every weekend (that's when he's off work) to help her with everything.

It didn't bother me...I mean not much but still. Now he told me that it'd be nice if we invite her to christmas dinner with us since she has no family and other friends are busy. I refused but he insisted saying it'd mean so much to her especially since this is her first christmas without her husband and we should comfort her.

I refused and said that it's supposed to be a family celebration and my family will show up so there's enough amount of guests already but he said she the one who needs this family atmesphere the most.

