Husband won't let wife come to company x-mas party because she's too 'embarrassing.'

When this man is upset with his wife's behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for lying to my wife because I didn't want her to attend my company Christmas party?"

I feel bad right now but here we go. I work for a pretty pretentious company where everyone tries to kiss the boss's ass. We have a huge holiday party every year. It is always a fancy venue, cocktail attire, and great food.

When I first started working there it was something I was excited to take my wife to, but it is now something I dread.

My wife gets herself so stressed over it that she is miserable for weeks leading up to it. She agonizes over what to wear, always goes over budget, and spends the whole day on hair and makeup.