Man won't share inheritance with half-siblings, stepdad says 'you are obligated.'

"AITA for not splitting money left to me between my siblings?"

My dad died when I (16m) was a baby. My mom remarried when I was 4 or maybe 5. I don't really remember a time my stepdad wasn't around, though that's not a very good thing.

He's a crappy stepdad and a crappy dad to my siblings (stepsister who is 15, brother who is 10, sister who is 9 and brother who is 7). My mom stays with him though and just let's him not be involved or even nice to his own kids because she doesn't want to be alone.