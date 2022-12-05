Man won't share inheritance with half-siblings, stepdad says 'you are obligated.'

When this man is torn about the money he just received, he asks Reddit:
My dad died when I (16m) was a baby. My mom remarried when I was 4 or maybe 5. I don't really remember a time my stepdad wasn't around, though that's not a very good thing.
He's a crappy stepdad and a crappy dad to my siblings (stepsister who is 15, brother who is 10, sister who is 9 and brother who is 7). My mom stays with him though and just let's him not be involved or even nice to his own kids because she doesn't want to be alone.
My dad's family has been in my life always and am very close to them all. My dad's only sister and I were extra close though. She adored me and always told me I was just like my dad and he was the best man she knew.