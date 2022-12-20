Husband gets called 'mama's boy' by wife when he makes weird 'x-mas ham' decision.

When this man is upset with his mom and his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my wife to cook my mom a ham, and cooking it myself when she said no?"

My wife is a very traditional person. She is big on things being done the "proper" way and to be honest can be kind of rigid. My mom doesn't care about proper, but is just a spoiled brat who wants what she wants. Needless to say they get on like oil and water.

Growing up we always had a ham with thanksgiving dinner because that is what my mom wanted. She would cook a turkey, but she only ate the ham. My mom no longer hosts Thanksgiving now that I am older and have my own family.