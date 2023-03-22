Man tells girlfriend to apologize for asking him to wash his hands. AITA?

Some people just can't get back to sleep. When they are up, they are up. This can be super fustrating when you are awoken at odd hours of the night. One man was frustrated when his girlfriend woke him up in the wee hours of the morning and then scolded him when he didn't wash his hands after...well... his wee.
Last night, my significant other (28F) woke me (29M) up at around 3AM to tell me that I had thrown our dog off the bed while sleeping. I was a bit annoyed that she woke me up, so I went to the kitchen to grab a glass of water and use the restroom. I tried to stay as sleepy as possible to fall back asleep quickly.
When I returned to bed, my SO told me to wash my hands, as she had apparently heard me in the restroom and noticed that I forgot to wash them in my half-asleep state.