Teen reports students for reading and ripping letters from gf with cancer. AITA?

High school kids can be cruel, even when they don't actively mean to be.

AITA for reporting the girls who vandalized the letters my gf wrote to me?

PretendProtection552

Context: My gf has cancer and I fear she has less time left. Her conditions got worse with time and she got dropped out of highschool for a full time watch in a hospital.

She's at her home town and I can't visit her. She wrote me a couple of letters before her conditions got critical and I obviously replied back. I even have a video of her opening my letters with joy on her face.