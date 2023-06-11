Rich aunt gifts niece, mom cancels family vacation, 'you're too spoiled.' AITA?

One woman feels guilty, however, for treating her niece to a fancy trip to Japan as a reward for her studious nature. The girl's mother is not as affluent as she is and she feels like there is a lot of resentment there. So much so, that after the trip, her mother canceled their family vacation and used the money to spoil her stepdaughter solely instead.
I (33f) have a niece Emma (14f) from my late brother Leo. Her mother Nancy (38) remarried 3 years ago and has a stepdaughter Kay who’s also 14.
I’m not rich but I’m doing quite well financially. As Emma’s only living paternal relative, I have set aside money to take care of her. This is mostly in the form of paying for Emma’s violin and language lessons, something Leo started.
Nancy works but can’t afford these lessons on her own. Her husband also works but he has to pay child support for Kay’s half siblings (from the marriage prior to Kay’s mother) so I don’t expect much from him.
I never really bought Emma expensive gifts as I know that will create resentment with Kay. For birthdays and Christmas I usually give books and school related stuff. Boring, I know, but Emma is studious and she loves them.
However, this summer, as a reward for making the highest honor roll at her school, I decided to take Emma on a vacation with me to Japan. My work place sent me over there for some quality control and then I took vacation time after.
Emma stayed with me and my assistant took care of her when I was busy; it was a great two weeks. We returned home happy with plenty of souvenirs for Emma’s family.
A couple days ago Emma called me, upset. Every summer her family goes on a family trip together for a week or so. This summer, however, Nancy and her husband decided not to go and used the money set aside for the trip to redecorate Kay’s room instead, claiming that Emma already has her getaway in Japan with me. Nancy told Emma they will do her room next summer.
I called and told Nancy she wasn’t being fair in how she treated Emma. Nancy told me that Kay wasn’t lucky enough to have some rich aunt taking care of her needs so she was trying to even things out for Kay. I thought that reasoning was BS but Nancy said I was spoiling Emma. AITA?
NTA. Why? Well simply put you decided to take your blood niece on a trip (YOUR BLOOD) and have some family bonding time, but then because you took your own blood relative on a vacation, her mother/step father decide to cancel the annual family vacay to redo Kay's room, all because you decided you wanted to have some family time.
What did they expect you to take kay as well who has 0 relation to you in any way you have no obligations to that mans child and yet it seems like they are trying to make you feel guilty that “kay doesn't have a rich aunt”.
They could have still gone on vacation they were just being petty I assume kay probably threw a temper tantrum about how she doesn't get to go to japan and so they wanted to make her feel better. Again not your blood not your family so to me idgaf about Kay's feelings here.
I do NOT understand all the y-t-a comments. Your niece lost her father, what are they doing to even up that score? NTA
Looks like I’m going to be downvoted to hell for this but NTA. Emma got a trip to Japan, Kay gets to have her dad be alive. The two aren’t even remotely comparable. It’s certainly not fair.
I’m honestly also baffled by the responses here when usually with blended families reddit is quick to tell parents sometimes the other side of one kids family gives them more and it’s reality etc… imagine how much most support the op would be getting if they were the family of a divorced parent, when here it’s so much worse because the dad isn’t there to provide for his daughter.
Also I call bs on them doing Emma’s room next year. What, so no holiday next too to cover the cost of Emma’s room? I highly doubt it. I think Emma’s mum is entirely in the wrong to over compensate Kay when, once again, Emma is only getting these things because her dad is dead.
THIS. They've probably made it to make K feel special, but what about Emma feeling that K has two living parents and a supportive stepmom while she doesn't? Seems Emma's mom is a little too keen to pleasing her husband.
Unpopular opinion, but it sounds like the mother resents what the OP is providing for her daughter and the redecoration plan of one kid's room is a spite move. (Who thinks there's a chance she won't do Emma's room next year or ever because 'rich aunt' gives Emma violin lessons or whatever & she has to even things out?)
Why doesn't the mom say that they're not doing a family vacation so they can save money to decorate BOTH girls' rooms the following year? Or do both rooms now in a less expensive way?
But OP, you do need to back off. You don't want the mom to restrict what you can do for Emma because she's mad at you. NTA.