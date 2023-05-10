Man's in-laws want their name on the bakery his deceased mother named him after.

Protecting a sweet memory.

One man took to Reddit to ask for advice about how to handle his in-laws. He inherited his family's bakery after losing his parents. The details are below. But, his connection to the bakery runs deep. His parents chose to name him in honor of their family-owned business. It is precious to him. Now, after both of his parents have passed and he has married, his in-laws want their name on the sign instead.

AITA for telling my ILs I will not be changing the name of my bakery just because they work there?

Ok_Possibility_8497

The bakery was originally my parents bakery, my mom's more specifically. Dad worked there but mom ran the whole thing and she was the driving force behind it.

The bakery was named something with Sun in it. When my parents had me four years later they named me Sunny.