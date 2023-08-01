Pregnant woman snaps at MIL pressuring her to eat, 'I don't like your mac and cheese.'

No one wants to hear that their cooking is bad, especially a dish they've spent years perfecting.

In general, if you don't like what someone's cooking, the best way to handle things is to grin and bear it, or find a polite way to decline. Anything else is likely to cause tension and embarrassment all around. But some people can't take no for an answer, which makes things very awkward.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her mother-in-law her true feelings about the famous mac n cheese recipe.

She wrote:

AITA for finally telling my mother-in-law that her mac and cheese tastes terrible?