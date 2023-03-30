Twin refuses to be part of sister's wedding after being denied MOH. AITA? Update!

One sister was delighted when she found out her twin was getting married. When she herself had gotten married, her twin sister was her Maid of Honor. They had always said that, when it came time for her twin to tie the knot, she would return the kindness. She never imagined that anything would change this and was completely blindsighted when she was told that her soon-to-be-inlaws forbid her from having the honor.
For background, Stella and I are identical twins, 29F and we will both be 30 when her wedding comes around this fall. I had her as my maid of honor 8 years ago and she promised me that I could be hers when her wedding came around.
I have 2 kids, 6F and 3F. They're the flower girls.
My marriage fell apart just over two years ago, due to a stillbirth and my husband's infidelity. My parents and sister were the only reason I didn't drown from the stress, loneliness, and total abandonment of my spouse. I was a total mess.