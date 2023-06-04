Woman creeped out when FIL steals muffins made with her breast milk. AITA? UPDATE

One woman was speechless when her father-in-law asked to have one of the popsicles she made with breast milk for her baby. But, she shook it off and assumed it was a misunderstanding. Well, there is no misunderstanding now. Also, who knew you could make so many different foods with breast milk? Anyway, prepare to cringe.
I have a 7 month old baby boy, I'm breastfeeding but baby is currently weaning.
I'm convinced that my FIL is being weird about my breastfeeding and not in a 'that makes me uncomfortable' way.
I made the baby popsicles from my boob milk a few months ago and FIL put in the group chat that 'I'd love to try one of those' with a hearts as eyes emoji. I said 'WTF they're made from breast milk' and he said he didn't notice that caption.