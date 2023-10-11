Woman doesn't defend FIL after her brother feuds with him on her pregnancy post. AITA?

There's nothing like a social media feud to spice up the family dinner time. What starts as one annoying comment can quickly snowball into a full-on argument between family members who have a lot of grievances to air, and no chill about said grievances.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not defending her father-in-law after he feuded with her brother on a social media post. She wrote:

"AITA for not defending FIL in a feud on my pregnancy announcement post?"

When I announced my pregnancy on social media 3 weeks ago, FIL was upset that baby would be taking my last name. He commented that his last name sounded “much better.” My brother and a couple friends responded to him. They told him he was being weird and he insisted it wasn’t weird to expect his grandchild to have HIS last name.