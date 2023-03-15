Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman leaves fiance's family trip early to decompress, he says 'I'm shocked by you.'

Woman leaves fiance's family trip early to decompress, he says 'I'm shocked by you.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 15, 2023 | 3:22 PM
ADVERTISING

There's nothing quite like a family vacation that drains you more than everyday life.

Conceptually, a vacation with the family combines two great things: a getaway from the hustle and bustle of work AND some much-needed quality time with your loved ones.

But sadly, concepts and realities don't always line up. And a group vacation can very easily turn into a competition to see who can lose their mind the quickest.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for leaving her fiance's family vacation early.

She wrote:

AITA for spending all my money that was supposed to be used to get us back home?

My fiance's family invited us to go with them on a little vacation. They told us not to worry about money because they covered the airbnb so all we would have to pay for is gas. It's a 19 hour car drive. We arrived last Wednesday. My in-laws are so overbearing. Like if I go and take a shower, they are knocking on the door within 3 minutes to check on me.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content