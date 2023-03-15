Woman leaves fiance's family trip early to decompress, he says 'I'm shocked by you.'

There's nothing quite like a family vacation that drains you more than everyday life.
Conceptually, a vacation with the family combines two great things: a getaway from the hustle and bustle of work AND some much-needed quality time with your loved ones.
But sadly, concepts and realities don't always line up. And a group vacation can very easily turn into a competition to see who can lose their mind the quickest.
She wrote:
AITA for spending all my money that was supposed to be used to get us back home?
My fiance's family invited us to go with them on a little vacation. They told us not to worry about money because they covered the airbnb so all we would have to pay for is gas. It's a 19 hour car drive. We arrived last Wednesday. My in-laws are so overbearing. Like if I go and take a shower, they are knocking on the door within 3 minutes to check on me.