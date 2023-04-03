Woman avoids MIL's potlucks, says she can't cook, daughter blows her cover. AITA?

Oh, the chef's secret ingredient? She doesn't want to cook for you.

One wife was busted after pretending she didn't know how to cook for 3 years. Her MIL always asked all of the female members of the family to prepare a dish for potlucks and she always told them she didn't know how. The secret was, she is actually a very good cook. She just didn't want to. Well, when her 5-year-old daughter accidentally mentioned her amazing cooking in front of her SIL and MIL, it caused a huge blowout that ended in her refusing to bring her daughter to her MIL's Easter potluck.

AITA for pretending I can’t cook and not allowing my daughter to attend Easter?

leg_power

I (30 female) am married to my husband Mike 32. Mike usually does all the cooking and it works for us. Sometimes I cook as well but it’s very few and far between.