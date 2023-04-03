Woman avoids MIL's potlucks, says she can't cook, daughter blows her cover. AITA?

One wife was busted after pretending she didn't know how to cook for 3 years. Her MIL always asked all of the female members of the family to prepare a dish for potlucks and she always told them she didn't know how. The secret was, she is actually a very good cook. She just didn't want to. Well, when her 5-year-old daughter accidentally mentioned her amazing cooking in front of her SIL and MIL, it caused a huge blowout that ended in her refusing to bring her daughter to her MIL's Easter potluck.
I (30 female) am married to my husband Mike 32. Mike usually does all the cooking and it works for us. Sometimes I cook as well but it’s very few and far between.
Mikes family likes to have potlucks where the women all bring different dishes. I am a good cook but I don’t enjoy it so we’ve always just said I can’t cook. We’ve been married 3 years and this hasn’t been an issue.