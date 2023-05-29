Man refuses to give SIL "luxury" vacation, "you're not my real family." AITA?

'AITA for not giving my sister in law and her family a luxury vacation.'

Safe_Ad_6111

I travel a lot for work so I have so many hotel and airline points it is crazy.

This summer I am taking my family to Disney World. We are going to stay at one of the resorts on the property. My sister in law and her family had a hard time during the pandemic so I decided to do something nice and invite them along. My treat. I said I would pay for their flights, hotel, and park tickets.