Man refuses to give SIL "luxury" vacation, "you're not my real family." AITA?

I travel a lot for work so I have so many hotel and airline points it is crazy.
This summer I am taking my family to Disney World. We are going to stay at one of the resorts on the property. My sister in law and her family had a hard time during the pandemic so I decided to do something nice and invite them along. My treat. I said I would pay for their flights, hotel, and park tickets.
Everyone was excited until she started talking to my wife. Now she is upset that we are staying at one of the resorts and they have to stay in Disney Springs. Apparently I'm being cheap by using points for their hotel instead of just paying for them to stay at the same resort as us.