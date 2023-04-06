Man's BIL asks to be repaid for his portion of son's funeral, he loses it. AITA?

Warning: this story contains upsetting content regarding the death of a young child.

The lose of a child is a grief no one should ever have to shoulder.

One dad was infuriated when his brother-in-law got into a fight with his sister and insisted that he be paid back for the portion of money that he gave for their son's funeral. Truly a warning, this story is very upsetting and discusses the parents' devastating loss.

AITA for not wanting to associate with my BIL who demanded we repay him for what he spent on the funeral for our son?

Same_Blacksmith9840

19 years ago, our toddler boy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. I’ll spare all the details over the next 3 and half years but it plays out as you can expect. He died in his mommy’s arms on the same day he would’ve started kindergarten.