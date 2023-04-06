Man's BIL asks to be repaid for his portion of son's funeral, he loses it. AITA?

Warning: this story contains upsetting content regarding the death of a young child.
One dad was infuriated when his brother-in-law got into a fight with his sister and insisted that he be paid back for the portion of money that he gave for their son's funeral. Truly a warning, this story is very upsetting and discusses the parents' devastating loss.
19 years ago, our toddler boy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. I’ll spare all the details over the next 3 and half years but it plays out as you can expect. He died in his mommy’s arms on the same day he would’ve started kindergarten.
The last 2 years of his life were full of drama, complexity, hope, lost-hope, and disappointment. Dealing with all this put us in major financial setback. We had no idea how we were going to afford a funeral.