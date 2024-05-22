'A mutual friend propositioned my wife and now she wants to publicly expose him.' UPDATED

but on Sunday night he cornered my wife for five minutes and delivered his love speech, about how had to have her and now he couldnt sleep knowing that she is married to me, how true love knows no bounds or rules, love cant be constrained and it should be free and so on and so forth. She immediately came and told me but we didnt make a scene as there were other friends there too.

Now she is royally pissed and wants to expose him to all our friends group as he might have done the same thing to others too or he might in future. I am of the opinion that we should cut contact with him but dont do anything more than that. Whats the best way forward?

What do you think they should do? This is what top commenters had to say:

[deleted] said: