'My affair partner's kids issued an ultimatum to keep us from getting married.' UPDATED

Last night, After my daughter went to bed, we got to talking. FDH told me that he's apologized to them for what they've on thorough and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make amends. His daughter asked him if he's still going to get married to me but he tried keep the topic of them.

Both his kids broke down. His daughter said that he's more than willing to be a dad to my daughter than to her. His son then goes that he's pushing them away from him. They want to trust him, the want to fix their relationship with him but knowing that he comes home to me is what's stopping them from trusting him.