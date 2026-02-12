'My BF and I are selling our home because I found out about his wife.'

This time, I didn't even trust him to tell the truth. I went straight to a background check to get it myself...I found out this man wasn't just married in the past, but he is still currently married! I own a house with him. In my state she has legal rights to his half of my home. I was appalled.

I confronted him about the pictures and he was only focused on me invading his privacy. He said the marriage was fake and only to appease his religious family. I said no words and showed him the background check and he just made fun of me for "being in middle school" and being jealous.