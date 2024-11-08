'I just discovered my BF cheated on me while I was pregnant...sort of?'

I told him that I'm successful in my career, financially and emotionally stable, and perfectly capable of doing it on my own if I had to. Obviously, it would have been more ideal to make it work, but I wasn't asking for that. I told him that he could walk away entirely (but I would ask him to sign over his rights), or that we could work out a co-parenting agreement.

I made it clear to him that I understand how big of a commitment it is, especially with only knowing eachother a few months, but that he should think about it carefully because if he chose to be involved I didn't want him to be an in-and-out parent.