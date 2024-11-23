'I accused my BF of cheating only to find out he secretly has a dead husband.' UPDATED

TL;DR My boyfriend did some weird things over the course of a month and I ended up accusing him of cheating; turns out he was just honoring his late husband's memory with his family.

I wanted to make an edit to cover some things because getting back to everyone would take a long time:

1.) Did I ask him about past relationships? No, both of us met at a work event (both in graphic design) and took things slow, neither of us were really even looking for a relationship.

It was clear to me from the beginning that he was a private person and wasn't big on discussing vulnerable past stuff, and he never brought the past up either. I didn't think he'd have a whole deceased husband so I never really tried to dig into past relationships he had.

2.) I know looking through his phone was 100% wrong, there's no denying that

3.) I am currently seeking out a therapist

4.) He has not reached out yet