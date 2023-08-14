Woman thinks BF grabbing his phone away 'is not normal,' he calls her 'paranoid.'

offbrandbarbie

Apprehensive_Sea4038

NTA... but as someone who had an ex use everything on my phone against me I wanted to add a little. I still have anxiety over my current fiance or anyone using my phone because of my ex. He used to go through it while I slept to find something to fight over. From me having a group chat with girl friends and anything we discussed from wanting to hang out or venting about our days.