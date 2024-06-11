'My BF went out with his friend who he has feelings for. It's 4 AM and he's still not back.' UPDATED

OP then shared this update on the situation:

I went to sleep and woke up to him cuddling me, which was very upsetting. Especially after the night I've had. He came home around 5 am. A time he told me was only "hypothetical" and wouldn't really happen. We had a talk where I made it very clear that if this is how he loves me then it's not the love I want anymore.

He didn't want to tell me anything at all and just kept saying "I don't know" to every question I asked him, but if the situation were swapped he would need EVERY detail. Matter of fact, I wouldn't have even been able to go. I packed the bulk of my belongings and have hidden them in easy to grab places. I've got 4 days left in my college course before I take my certification exam.