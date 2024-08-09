'My BF's odd relationship with SIL is causing major issues in our relationship.' + 2 UPDATES

In Mother’s Day, birthday cards etc I’d always written essays of gratitude to the mom for welcoming me to the family, teaching me how to cook grandma’s recipes, all the gifts.

Due to various reasons (illness with my family, them living out of state etc) I spent nearly every holiday for the past 18 months with the family, so when the mom dropped off a bday card for me last week that said “we hope to make better memories in the future” and that’s it. it was a kick in the stomach.

On top of everything, my beloved grandmother passed yesterday so I’m dealing with all of those emotions on top of everything else. I certainly will no longer be missing out on quality time with my family to be with these nuts going forward.