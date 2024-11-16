'My BFF's BF admitted to having feelings for me. She said she wouldn't want to know.' UPDATED

Later on, Max suggested maybe Guy was jealous or something, but I was pretty disbelieving of that. I cannot stress enough that Guy has never done, or said, anything that ever seemed like he had feelings for me. He's treated me the same as anyone else in our friends group, the only difference being he's gotten to know me more because I spend a lot of time at Best Friend and his' place.

Deciding I had enough, I messaged Guy. First, I asked him if he was okay, then I went on to say that I hoped everything was cool between us all. The following conversation reads: Him: It's not cool. I don't trust that guy.