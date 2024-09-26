'I want to break things off with my affair partner but I'm scared she'll tell my wife.' UPDATED 3X

Background is I am a married man that had a one month affair that I regret deeply. I am working on ending the affair and ending contact with the woman I cheated on my wife with. I've really struggled with ending things with her. I've tried multiple times to end it since we hooked up and I finally ended things last week.

I haven't responded to any of her messages since then and I have not seen her in person in months. We haven't slept together for a long time

. I am still getting messages from her however.