Woman decides to cut off cheating ex and completely 'disappear' from his life. UPDATED 2X

Let them cover for his expenses now. I don’t think her mother likes Nick because their texts make reference to some parental interference from her mom. I’m sure Nick’s shit show will begin when he tries to get into our place. Maybe the owner already changed the locks by then. If not, he must already know as his stuff was shipped.

I will take advice and go to therapy because my levels of anxiety are over the top. About his tablet: I logged on to it and found it logged on to his email accounts and texting. It was both cathartic and awful.