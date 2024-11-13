'I need to confess to my wife that I let things get out of hand with another woman.' UPDATED 2X

I should not have let things get that far I know. But at first it was just an occasional thought and I just brushed it off as intrusive thoughts and telling myself, yeah, everyone has inappropriate thoughts, but what matters is your actions. But I just let it go too far. In hindsight some of our "friendly banter" was really more like flirting and it was not appropriate. That's an action, not a thought.

Anyway today was a reality check. She said she wanted to talk to me about something serious without the kids there so I let my other friend who I live with baby-sit and met up with her. And she basically confronted me with the fact that we obviously have feelings for each other and said I should leave my wife for her.