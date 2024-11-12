'My coworker sent my husband an inflammatory text from my phone. Now he's threatening to leave me.' UPDATED

"An @$$hole coworker [?M] sent my [36F] husband [39M] an inflammatory text during a work even. Now he's threatening leaving me."

There was an after work event this week. A coworker was leaving for another job and we were going out for light food and drinks. I don't drink btw. I didn't give my husband details because he usually doesn't ask nor appear to care that I attend these occasional outings which usually end by 6-7pm.

Here's kind of a text log to get an understanding of what happened. Husband 6pm: You have that thing tonight right? Need dinner after?

Me: Should be out of there by 8 and fed, no worries about dinner. Times are estimates. Husband: Ok.

Note the following I didn't see until the train ride home at around 11pm. Husband 930pm: Hey baby, everything ok? What's your status Husband 1005pm: All good?