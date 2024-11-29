'My dad is secretly planning to leave my alcoholic mom. Should I tell her?' UPDATED

Which I did (the half sister has no contact with my mom and my younger sister is not on speaking terms with my mom from some drama between my mom, her, and her boyfriend). They told me about how he calls them once a week with more and more details and how much he wants to screw my mom over.

I want to be clear here, my mom was not the best mom (child services was called multiple times for physical abuse on me) and she was not the best partner (had an affair and again the anger issues).