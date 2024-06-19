'I found a suspicious video on my husband's phone. Turns out, he has a secret family.' UPDATED 2X

Oh and funny thing is, I'm saved as Spam Call in his phone (Which fun fact, was a joke between us because I used to call him 5 times every day during our early twenties. People used to literally call me spamy. I occasionally got mad at him, because how would he know if it was spam or not?! Pretty mad I didn't get weirded out faster.)

How didn't you figure out via social media?/How did you find her? 1: I usually only use Facebook to look at stupid memes and talk to friends. 2: I had her phone number, that's how.

Why didn't you text her instead of messaging her? Got this one as a private message. But I talked to her on facebook because I didn't want him to see my number on her phone somehow. (I know, paranoid and whatever.)