'My ex's wife called to tell me he's divorcing her for me. But I'm married.' UPDATED

So I (31F) received a call today from an unsaved number. I didn’t answer so caller texted me and told me she was my ex’s wife. She asked that we speak over the phone rather than text so i obliged. Let’s call his wife Brooklyn and ex will be Jason. So Brooklyn begins telling me she was calling due to something serious and to hear her out.
She tells me how she feels that Jason never fully got over me. I'm like umm ok. She follows up with how this has been a point of conflict in their marriage and they have even went to counseling to move forward. But Jason really does still love me. To say I was flabbergasted is an understatement. I dated Jason when I was 19 so about 12 years ago.
She was crying and told me how she has always felt like the other woman. So I assured her I have no feeling for him due to our relationship never being serious. We dated for 2 months. I found out I was pregnant during our relationship and got back with my then baby daddy turned husband. Jason did help out during the beginning of pregnancy just due to me losing housing and us starting off as good friends.
Sorry I’m rambling but I don’t understand how he still loves me. Back to the convo, she told me of how basically cyber stalks me. And he is thinking about asking me out to dinner. I ended the call early due to me feeling uneasy. He really thinks I’m going to actually date him?!
I’m scared cause he has me on all social platforms and if I block him now I don’t know what he will do. Especially since he is cyberstalking me. I’m afraid to tell my husband due to the fact he believes I led him on. I just need advice on what to do with this newfound information.
Careful-Bumblebee-10 asked:
"I’m afraid to tell my husband due to the fact he believes I led him on." Can you please expand on this?
And OP responded:
So I told my husband about Jason during my first trimester and how he helped me with finding an apartment. And he laughed and said I was leading him on to think Jason and I was going to end up together
AtmosphericPresh said:
Hopefully you thank the wife cuz she did you a solid. If he's truly cyber stalking you, block him immediately and notify your husband and your family and anyone else you can think of. You want this to be WELL KNOWN. You do not want him to be able to get in contact or get info about you from anyone in your life on accident.
Blast his information and face to your friends and family. You want him clocked fast because if something happens they'll know who to look at first.
Maybeidontknow99 said:
Get rid of all your social media. Just write: 'I'm taking a break from social media for a while, back soon.' Then, after a bit of time, you can create new accounts and make them private and tell people that you add back to not share any information about you to anyone for any reason, as you were being stalked.
Im_not_crazy_you_are said:
He can't be "still in love" after only dating for 2 months... You don't "fall in love" in 2 months... Its called infatuation... And what he has is called limerence... Which has turned into obsession.
So quick update, I spoke to Brooklyn and she says he has been talking about me in many situations. Example, they talked about hall passes and his choice was me. He has a tattoo of my name that he supposedly got while with me. I never see or even heard about it. He wanted to name his child they lost after me even if it was a boy. My name is unisex. He made it seem like it was joke.
She said lately he uses it to tease and degrade her for her fertility issues since I have 3 beautiful boys. She told me she became jealous of me and angry that I seem to have a perfect life online.( this scared me cause that means she has seen my socials and we aren’t friends).
She gave plenty examples but I told her even if my life was in shambles its would be a no to dating him. End of convo with but I’m talking to my hubby tonight. Idk what to expect from him but I’ll keep you guys updated.
Spoke with Hubby: he was a little irritated about the situation and the fact that this issue was brought to me. He feels that was between J&B and I shouldn’t have been told. He was playful about the fact that J wants me back. He was like of course anyone would want you back. I was relieved and we spoke about how even if it’s bad news we need to always communicate about what is happening.
He thinks we should wait it out and see if anything come from this. Especially since our homecoming is on the 26th and with J and I being Greek we may run into each other. He feels that it will give us a chance to at least speak to J in person and ask what is going on instead of getting random calls.
He feels we can gauge it better with us talking face to face. But he does feel like something is off with B and her calling out the blue. Will update after homecoming.
We will keep you posted on any further updates!