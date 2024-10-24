'My ex's wife called to tell me he's divorcing her for me. But I'm married.' UPDATED

"My ex’s wife called and says he is divorcing her for me."

So I (31F) received a call today from an unsaved number. I didn’t answer so caller texted me and told me she was my ex’s wife. She asked that we speak over the phone rather than text so i obliged. Let’s call his wife Brooklyn and ex will be Jason. So Brooklyn begins telling me she was calling due to something serious and to hear her out.

She tells me how she feels that Jason never fully got over me. I'm like umm ok. She follows up with how this has been a point of conflict in their marriage and they have even went to counseling to move forward. But Jason really does still love me. To say I was flabbergasted is an understatement. I dated Jason when I was 19 so about 12 years ago.