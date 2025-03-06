'My fiancé admitted to having a crush on a co-worker. I don't know if I can move past it.' UPDATED

I told him that what he did was emotional cheating and that I'm not convinced that that's where it stopped, that I appreciated the fact that he decided to read all of those self-improvement and relationship books, that I hope he'll learn from this experience and will improve as a person, but that it's not going to save our relationship. I'm done.

He begged for another chance, asked to attend couples therapy, he promised to attend individual therapy as well. He told me he loved me and that he knew he messed up and didn't deserve me, but that he would be willing to spend the rest of his life making it up to me. I told him his words weren't enough and would never be enough again.