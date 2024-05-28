'I suspect my BFF and my fiancé might be attracted to each other.' UPDATED 2X

Later, OP shared this update on the situation:

Update: I have talked to my fiancé who adamantly swore there were no feelings for her and was really blindsided by me bringing this up to him. He repeatedly told me he loved me, did not feel like he was too hasty in proposing to me, and that his feelings for me have not changed at all.

He said there may have been feelings or attraction on her part towards him, but he was completely oblivious to it if there was anything, and those feelings or attraction were absolutely not reciprocated by him. He agreed that we should keep our distance from Ashley and said he was 100% good with not having her in our lives if need be, if it meant keeping his and my relationship on good terms.